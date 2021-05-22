This was the debut of Yasiel Puig with the Eagles in the Mexican League

The Cuban guy Yasiel puig had a debut of dreams with the Eagles of Veracruz in the Mexican League of the LMB.

Yasiel puig who did not get a contract in the MLB and opted for the Mexican League, but his goal remains the same; go back to the best baseball in the world. In his first game, he was 4-for-3 with three hits and an RBI in what was his debut in said league.

However, his first hit had some history, it was the first hit for the Águilas de Veracruz team that had not played since the 2016 season in the LMB.

IF Puig has a good season in the Mexican League, he may break his contract with the Águilas de Veracruz and sign with a MLB team, where he has always wanted to play and longs to return to baseball where he became known worldwide.

Here the report:

! Yasiel Puig with perfect shifts, drives his first MLB career 💥💥 3 🔼 👹 #Diablos 8-2 # Águila 🦅 # Vamo8D1ablos # TheTraditionContinua pic.twitter.com/uRiK6WMKug – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 22, 2021