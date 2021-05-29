This was the debut of Framber Valdez to the Major Leagues; they go down to Enoli Paredes

The left handed Framber Valdez He came back through the big door on his debut while Enoli Paredes was sent to the minor leagues of the MLB.

Valdez broke a finger before the start of the season, since then he had been in recovery both in the minor leagues and with the Astros doctors.

Framber Valdez He threw 4 innings allowing just one run which was a solo homer by Tommy Phan, then he gave up 2 singles and 2 BBs with 4 strikeouts to a team with one of the best offenses in the entire game. MLB, the San Diego Padres.

Here the video:

Performance of the Aguiluchos yesterday at #MLB Framber Valdez 4 IL, 2 H, 1 CL, 2 BxB, 4K, 2.25 PCL. # TeamLeña # AguilasCibaeñas #MLB #AguiluchosEnMLB pic.twitter.com/gGfZcS7398 – # TeamLeña (@teamlena_) May 29, 2021

Houston Astros manager Dustin Baker said that Enoli Paredes needs to improve his pitching command and was therefore sent to the Minor Leagues, where racing doesn’t do as much damage in the field. MLB.

Astros pitching coach Brent Strom discusses the struggles of his young arms, including Enoli Paredes, who was optioned to Triple-A. pic.twitter.com/kSLphQhGGu – Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 29, 2021

We’re talking about one of the best left-handed pitchers in the American League, or at least that’s what he showed in last season’s major league playoffs.