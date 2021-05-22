This was the debut of Adrián González with the Mariachis in the Mexican League

The former Mexican big league, Adrian Gonzalez, made his debut on Friday with the Mariachisfrom Guadalajara in the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), showing that at 39 years of age there is still gasoline in the tank.

Adrian Gonzalez came out of “retirement” to play in the Mexican League from Baseball with the Mariachis from Guadalajara, having a great debut on Friday in which his team beat the Durango Generals 12-3.

Gonzalez began to write his story in the LMB, having a 5-3 match in that victory of the Mariachis and what will continue to fill him with confidence for this 2021 season, where he is listed as one of those players who will give the tournament prestige.

Here video:

And of course, @Adrian_ElTitan producing the FIRST RACE of Mariachi. 😎💪 # LlegaronLosMariachis 🎺 pic.twitter.com/DrRjUhhKUW – Mariachis (@MisMariachisGDL) May 22, 2021

⚾ Hit hit ⚾ by Adrián González that ends up pointing at Luis Sardiñas who was heading towards home. 7 🔽 | Generals🪖 2 – 5 Mariachis T # LaTropa #LMB #LlegaronLosMariachis pic.twitter.com/Y7LCFS8oif – Internetv Sports (@AYMSports) May 22, 2021

In addition, “El Titán” boosted a hairline that was the first in his career in the Mexican League from Baseball and acted as third bat and first baseman for the Mariachis from Guadalajara.

With this brilliant debut, Adrian Gonzalez showed that he paints to become the idol of the fans of the Mariachis, organization that is debuting in this 2021 campaign on the circuit of the LMB.