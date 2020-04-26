Halle Berry.

Halle Berry has revealed that he nearly died while filming a scene from ‘Die another day’, in which he played Jinx Johnson, one of the girls Bond most remembered of the 007 saga. It was his co-star, Pierce Brosnan, the one who saved his life, since he nearly died from drowning.

The Oscar-winning actress has told how this scare happened, which ended up being one of the anecdotes from the shooting of the film, in an interview on the program Jimmy Fallon. The scene in question was heavily erotic. However, what started with sensual movements ended with Berry about to suffocate.

“Everything was supposed to be sensual and I tried to seduce him [a James Bond] eating a fig, but I started choking ”, the interpreter began to explain, that also revealed how Brosnan saved his life. “He got up and made me the Heimlich maneuver. You should have seen it, it was nothing sensual ”, he detailed.

This moment united both actors, who They had a good relationship after the filming of the tape. James Bond knew how to do the Heimlich maneuver and was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the world ”the actress said about Brosnan.

James Bond fans look forward to the premiere of ‘No time to die’, the farewell of Daniel Craig in the role of the British spy. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and with Ana de Armas as the new Bond girl, the film is scheduled for release on November 12 … if the coronavirus allows it.

