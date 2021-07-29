This was the crazy filming of ‘Where two fit’: A glory hole, hydroalcoholic gel and overly excited extras

This Friday, a choral comedy that features many of the most recognizable faces of Spanish cinema hits theaters. In ‘Where two fit’ all these fit: Ernesto Alterio, Raúl Arévalo, Luis Callejo, Anna Castillo, Pilar Castro, Carlos Cuevas, Verónica Echegui, Miki Esparbé … and a few more. Paco Caballero (‘Losing the East’) has brought them together to tell several stories starring people who visit a couples exchange club.

And of course, in the filming of a movie with this premise it is necessary and inevitable that some curious anecdotes occur, especially considering that it was recorded in the middle of a pandemic. Caballero and another of the protagonists, Álvaro Cervantes, reveal some of those stories in this video.

Cervantes stars in a plot with Ricardo Gómez, the one who is no longer Carlitos in ‘Cuéntame how it happened’, in which two strangers get intimate through a “glory hole” (if we have to explain to you what a “glory hole” is, better not continue reading this news). “I was encouraged and I got to suck his finger,” says Cervantes. “And we all told him to add hydroalcoholic gel, that poor Álvaro then had to eat it,” the director remembers with a laugh. And this is how Álvaro Cervantes had to suck Ricardo Gómez’s finger full of hydroalcoholic gel through a hole in a wall.

Brainstorming and field research

Paco Caballero, who signs the script with Daniel González, Eric Navarro and Eduard Sola, tells us that they did a “brainstorming” of possible stories from which about twenty plots came out. Not all of them ended up in the movie. “Some were not in the tone we wanted. There was one of the cleaners at the club … because there are people who have a good time and then people who clean this club,” recalls the director.

To achieve realism in the final result, Caballero himself visited a swingers club. But it’s not as fun as it sounds. “The public relations of a place took me a little on a tour, as if it were an amusement park, it explained to me what was done where …”, he explains. You have the full interview in the video above, and ‘Where two fit’ hits theaters on Friday, July 30.