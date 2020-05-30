A mural honoring George Floyd in New York. (Free Press Photo: .)

The city of Minneapolis, Minnesota revealed the dialogue between the 911 emergency service and the person who reported the behavior of George Floyd, the Afro-descendant man who lost his life at the hands of the police and sparked condemnation and protests in the United States.

The dialogue occurred on the night of May 18. The reporter says that a man “tall” and “terribly drunk and has no self-control.”

That report led to Floyd, 46, being arrested, but an officer kept his knee on the man’s neck for minutes as he yelled that he couldn’t breathe, which cost him his life. He had been arrested on suspicion of counterfeiting.

This is a transcript of the 911 call:

Operator: 911. What is the emergency address?

Person: This is … ah … 3759 Chicago Ave.

Operator: How can I help it?

Person: Someone comes to our store and gives us fake invoices and we find out before he leaves the store, and we run away, he was sitting in his car. We tell them to give us his phone, to return his things (inaudible) and everything, and that he was also drunk and everything, and to return our cigarettes to us so that he can … so that he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he is sitting in his car because he is terribly drunk and not in control of himself.

Operator: Well, what type of vehicle do you have?

Person: And … you have a vehicle that is … ah … ah you have a vehicle that is ah … wait a second, let me see if I can see the license. The driver’s license is BRJ026.

Operator: Well, what color is it?

Person: it is blue. It is a blue truck.

Operator: Blue van?

Person: Yes (one), go.

Operator: Very good blue truck. Is it in front or on 38th Street?

Person: Ah, it’s on 38th street

A protest against the death of George Floyd in front of the White House. (Free Press Photo: .)

Operator: on 38th Street So this guy gave you a forged bill, you have cigarettes and you’re under the influence of something?

Person: Something like that, yes. He is not acting well.

Operator: What is he like, what race?

Caller: Um, he’s a tall guy. He is like tall and bald, like 6… 6½ -1.80, 1.81-, and he is not acting well and started driving the car.

Operator: Well, woman or man?

Caller: Um …

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Person: (talks to someone else), is asking (inaudible) for a second. Hello?

Operator: Was it a girl or a boy who did this?

Person: is a man.

Operator: Agree. Is it black, white, native, Hispanic, Asian?

Person: something like that.

Operator: Which? White, black, native, Hispanic, Asian?

Person: No, he’s a black boy.

Operator: Very well (sigh).

Person: How is your day going?

Operator: not bad.

Person: You had a long day, huh?

Operator: What is your name?

Person: My name is (the authority removed it).

Operator: All right, a phone number for you?

Person: (the authority removed it)

Operator: All right, I have help on the way. If that vehicle or that person is gone before we get there, just give us a call, otherwise we’ll have squadrons soon, okay?

Person: no problem.

Operator: Thank you.

The Minneapolis prosecutor’s office confirmed on May 29 that the police officer who subdued Floyd was charged with third-degree murder, while protests continue in repudiation of the police crackdown on African-American people.