The relationship they had Blac Chyna Y Rob Kardashian It was very intense and it was that between them the couple problems were not enough, they also had a great discussion with the Kardashian-Jenner clan that the family’s public enemy returned to Chyna.

But not everything was bad for Rob and Blac Chyna, there was a (very short) time when things looked good. It all started in 2016, when they were seen before fans by posting images on their social networks.

The truth is that the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim Y Khloé He has always been well cared for by his family, so they were not very comfortable with Rob’s new conquest. For their part, the younger sisters, Kendall Y Kylie Jenner nor did they fully accept it. From the beginning they did not have the blessing of their family.

However despite the disapproval of his family, Rob and Blac continued their romance, it was said that for a few months he began to diet, exercise and improve his habits, so the girl was doing him good.

A few months later she announced that she was pregnant with Rob’s first daughter. The news made the male Kardashian very happy, plus it worked to make passes (momentarily) with the Kardashians. The little girl was born in December and they chose to put her “Dream”. She was the first granddaughter with the last name Kardashian.

Months before the birth Rob and Blac Chyna got engaged, in fact it was only three months after they started their relationship, this did not please the sisters very much, who assured that Chyna only wanted to get the last name to take advantage of money.

It was in 2017 that the bomb exploded, when he published intimate photos of his daughter’s mother, arguing that it had been unfaithful with other men. He blamed his ex for getting pregnant just to get revenge on Tyga, whom he hung out with. Furthermore, the sisters discovered that Chyna called him “fat”, “pathetic” and “insecure” and stated that she only wanted to marry him to carry the surname as a brand.

Chyna went to lawyers to take legal action against Rob and the legal problems began. The relationship was destroyed however there have been rumors that passes are to be made.

