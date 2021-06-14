This was the controversial expulsion of Nikola Jokic after hitting Cameron Payne

Denver Nuggets lost to the Phoenix Suns after being swept in four games. At 3 minutes into the third quarter of the last game, with the Suns eight down, Nikola Jokic He tried to recover a ball and hit Cameron Payne with a tremendous slap that touched the ball but also the face of the Suns player. The referees, in a decision with which not everyone agrees, decided to consider the action of flagrant Serb 2 and expelled him. There ended Denver’s options to force the fourth game. Sad end of the season for the MVP, the best player of the year long in the NBA. He will return with more force, we do not doubt it.

Nikola Jokic, the MVP of the season, ended up sent off in the last game of the season for Denver. – – # NBA #NBAplayoffs pic.twitter.com/mr7GJQvYM5 – ESPN Deportes (@ESPNDeportes) June 14, 2021