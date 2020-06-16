The spread of the coronavirus forced to stop the filming and recording of different programs, such as ‘MasterChef’. The eighth edition still had four broadcasts to record, but It was not until April 27 when they were able to resume normality in order to finish the edition. But in the meantime, the applicants remained confined like the rest of the country.

Well it seems that our applicants are not having a bad time at home. ???? # MasterChef? Https: //t.co/mSL43erUXE pic.twitter.com/fLN2qIsv3c – TVE (@tve_tve) June 15, 2020

Alberto, Ana, Andy, Iván, José Mari, Juana, Luna and Michael saw the contest stop and they could not continue working. Thus, the show confined them all to the house they live in during the recordings, without giving them the possibility of returning to their homes as happened with ‘Operación Triunfo’. During the broadcast of the tenth program, ‘MasterChef’ showed images of how the aspirants lived the more than 40 days that they were unable to leave the house.

Through a video, it was seen how the dead hours passed between practice and cooking practice. José Mari continued with his imitations, while others like Iván, Alberto and Ana took advantage to stay in shape by exercising. Luna and Juana, meanwhile, they starred in a large number of comic videos along with the rest of his companions. Already on the set, everyone agreed that this experience had helped them to be closer to each other, although their return to the kitchens again brought out existing tensions.

More than three months without seeing their relatives

Although the jury assured that the applicants were in contact with their relatives during the time of the quarantine, they had not seen them for more than three months, since the recordings of ‘MasterChef’ began in mid-January. For this reason, the program invited a relative of each applicant to the first test, which brought tears to the ground and caused emotion and the desire to hug, something they couldn’t do since you had to keep your safety distance.