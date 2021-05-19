This was the colossal clash between the Milky Way and Gaia-Enceladus that shaped our galaxy

10 billion years ago, the Milky Way violently merged with Gaia-Enceladus and the giant stars are evidence of the impact.

In classical antiquity, the Greeks believed that the Milky Way had been the product of the breasts of the goddess Era, consort of Zeus. To the time to suckle Heracles, the baby bit her. From that accident, a star-spattered milk path it had scattered across the sky. Beyond the myth, little is known about the origins of our galaxy. Today, we have evidence of the moment when this joined with a satellite galaxy. As havoc, giant stars remained.

A star-spattered milk path

View of the Milky Way over ruins in Thailand. Photo: Getty Images

A recent study shows new evidence from the date the Milky Way joined a nearby galaxy. The merger wreaked havoc on its cosmic history, as seen in nearby giant stars. With them, scientists realized the phenomena that occurred at that moment of fusion.

This crash is estimated to have happened 10 billion years ago. It was between the Milky Way and Gaia-Enceladus, according to results published in Nature Astronomy this week. According to Fiorenzo Vincenzo, co-author of the study and member of the Center for Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics at Ohio State University, “our evidence suggests that when the merger occurred, the Milky Way had already formed a large population of its own stars“.

A large population of giant stars

View of Andromeda. Image: Getty Images

The stars Vincenzo refers to originate from the Milky Way, and they were to hit the disk thick in the middle of the galaxy. Most of them, however, were trapped by the outer halo of Gaia-Enceladus, and have remained there to this day. According to the study, this is the most important event in the history of both cosmic bodies.

This conclusion was based on the age of observed giant stars, which were captured by the satellite galaxy around the same time. They are known to be slightly more recent than those that were born inside the Milky Way. As a result of this violent event, in addition, the orbits of the celestial bodies within both of them they were noticeably altered.

According to Vincenzo, it is now possible to apply this detailed information to characteristics “even more subtle frequency spectra “, highlighted in the article. Eventually, this ability will give a sharper view of the history of our own galaxy, and the cosmic path it has traveled up to today.

