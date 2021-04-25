This was the chilling fracture of Chris Weidman

Terrible images that were experienced in the first minutes of the fight between Uriah Hall Y Chris Weidman, the latter suffered a chilling fracture on the right leg, this during the UFC 261 undercard.

In the first seconds of the first round, Chris Weidman, suffered a chilling fracture, this after having thrown a kick at his rival Uriah Hall.

The right leg of Weidman made contact with Uriah, but the impact was so strong that it ended up fracturing.

Chris Weidman has already experienced this, only the one injured at the time was Anderson Silva. Today, Uriah Hall was shocked and showed a lot of respect. # UFC261 pic.twitter.com/KZy2S0aJ3c – Javo Contreras (@JavoContM) April 25, 2021

Social networks reacted to the shocking moment, it was also recalled that the now ex UFC, Anderson Silva had a similar fracture precisely against Chris Weidman.

Show Player