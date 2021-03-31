This was the brutal elbow that Gareth Bale gave that was supported on social networks [VIDEO]

Gareth Bale was the protagonist of a controversial unsportsmanlike action in the World Cup qualifying match between Wales and the Czech Republic. In the match, the Tottenham footballer elbowed Ondrej Kudela in the face that should have been sanctioned with a red card. However, the referee did not even show him the yellow card.

This play was not only controversial because of the controversial action and the referee’s decision itself, but also because days before the match, in the Europa League round of 32 matches, Kudela (Del Slavia Parga) himself had been the protagonist of an alleged racism action against Glen Kamara (Scottish Rangers), in which he told “Fucking monkey.”

Bale, for his part, showed a shirt against racism in training Before the match between Wales and the Czech Republic and during the engagement, he carried out the brutal action, which despite being condemned, many Twitter users justified and even supported the action.

Here is the action of Gareth Bale’s elbow: