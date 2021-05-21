This was the brilliant debut of Bartolo Colon in the Mexican League

The dominican Bartolo Columbus had a dream debut in the Mexican League with the Acereros Monclova.

Colón, who for many should have been playing dominoes, cards or bingo while enjoying his retirement after 21 seasons in the MLB, still has a desire for more and that is why he went to Mexico to continue his professional career.

In what was his official debut in the regular season of the Mexican LeagueCarlos Moreta reported that he had a 5-inning outing where he made 91 pitches, 57 of which were strikes, giving up an earned run of three that scored him with 5 hits and a strikeout.

The Monclova Steelers beat the Sultans of MOnterry 9 runs by 3 with a good offense backed by Chris Carter, Erick Aybar

Bartolo Columbusscored his first victory in the Mexican League and in a League that is not MLB or LIDOM.

Here the report: