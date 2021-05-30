This was the biggest traffic jam in history: it lasted ten days and the queues exceeded 100 kilometers | Motor

Imagine taking the car to work on Friday, and not leaving the road until Wednesday …

One of drivers’ nightmares are the traffic jams. We have all caught one at some time, and it has delayed us half an hour, an hour, a couple of hours … but, five days?

The biggest traffic jam ever took place on August 13, 2010, on the China National Highway 110. It lasted ten days, and the queues reached more than 100 kilometers.

In the worst moments the drivers they barely advanced a kilometer a day. Fortunately, although the traffic jam itself was very long, it does not mean that all the drivers were there that long. Thanks to conditioned outings in different places, some were only stuck for a day or two. Even if there are drivers who came to spend 5 days on the road.

Why did the big traffic jam take place? There are a number of factors, from the recklessness of the authorities, to various coincidences that led to the perfect storm.

First National Highway 110 grew in traffic by 40% each year. At the time of the jam, it was over 60% of its capacity.

This excess of cars coincided with an agglomeration of trucks that transported coal from Mongolia to Beijing, as there was no alternative rail. What’s more, some works and several accidents had closed some lanes.

When all these circumstances came together at the same time, disaster occurred: queues of 100 kilometers, and 10 days in a row of traffic jams.

How did the drivers survive such a nightmare? The cars moved so slowly that they could go out to stretch their legs, or relieve themselves in the bushes that lined the highway. Card games were also organized.

At night there were some hours when there was no progress, to be able to sleep.

And as, many street vendors made their August cycling through the traffic jam to sell water and food, at exorbitant prices. Bottles of water, which cost one yuan, were sold for 15 yuan. The food rations were multiplied by three in price.

10 days after the start, on August 23, the authorities announced that the traffic jam had ended. No other as large has been recorded, but such incidents are common in many overcrowded cities in China. The country already has 1,398 million inhabitants.