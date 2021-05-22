This was Texcotzingo, the first botanical garden in America designed by Nezahualcóyotl

Near the imperial capital of Texcoco, Nezahualcóyotl decided to build the first botanical garden in America to retire to meditate.

Later historians have described Nezahualcóyotl as a introspective tlatoani. Even in his name was printed the declamatory nature of poetry that characterized his administration: from Nahuatl, it means “the fasting wolf“. As the ruler of the city-state of Texcoco, he was aware of the ephemeral nature of his passage through this world. In that spirit, he designed the America’s first botanical garden.

Little Texcoco: America’s First Botanical Garden

Contemporary view of the Nezahualcóyotl greenhouse. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Despite his particular taste for war, Nezahualcóyotl he was a man who enjoyed sensible pleasures. It is a reality that he was the best ally of the Mexica in various military campaigns. However, during his reign as a tlatoani of Texcoco he served as a scholar, poet, and architect.

Among his most ambitious projects was the design and construction of the first Mesoamerican botanical garden. Perhaps even from across the continent. It was located in the palatial area of ​​Texcotzingo, a ancient altépetl dating from the 15th century, according to the records of the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH).

According to the institution, the name that Nezahualcóyotl assigned to the place reveals your emotional closeness and involvement with this. In Nahuatl, the suffix -tzin is a diminutive, or a way of expressing affection towards a place or a person. For this reason, the literal translation of Texcotzingo is “little Tetzcoco” or “dear Tetzcoco”, according to its original spelling.

“Just a little here”

Photo: Getty Images

One of the most famous poetic pieces by Nezahualcóyotl deals with the passing nature of his experience on Earth. According to the oral tradition of the Chichimecas, their people are direct descendant of Xólotl, the god of sunset and the underworld. This condition governed the thought of the tlatoani throughout his government, and manifested in the megaprojects that he developed in his reign.

Although Texcotzingo was not the only construction designed by Nezahualcóyotl, various historians and social scientists agree that it was his most beloved. In addition to being his summer abode, he dedicated a special effort to it. Even then, he managed to create a endemic species greenhouse.

There the tlatoani spent long periods of retreat and meditation. It is estimated that it was precisely in these periods of political silence that he wrote his best works, among which I ask it stands out:

I, Nezahualcóyotl, ask: Do you really live with roots in the earth?

Nothing is forever on earth:

Just a little here.

Although it is made of jade, it breaks,

Even if it is made of gold, it breaks,

Even if it is quetzal plumage, it tears.

Not forever on earth:

Just a little here.

In the text, the observation of the environment is highlighted as a pretext for a transcendental questioning. Nezahualcóyotl knew that life around him was ephemeral, that it breaks, that it breaks, that it tears. It seems that Texcotzingo was an ode to that throb incessant and eternal.

The archaeological remains indicate that not only did it have an extensive area dedicated to the conservation and close care of plant speciesInstead, it had an aqueduct that connected the place with the imperial capital, Texcoco. Today, the site is preserved as a archaeological treasure in the State of Mexico, and is open to the public.

