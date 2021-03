Rafael Nadal experienced a very particular situation in his second round clash at the Australian Open, against American Michael Mmoh. During the match, just before a Nadal serve, a woman began to make obscene gestures towards the court. It is not clear if the woman’s gestures were directed at Spanish, and at that moment he took the matter with humor. After his victory, the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles shared what he thinks about it and how he felt at the time.