This was Rodrigo De Paul’s first training session with Atlético

And the day arrived. Rodrigo De Paul, new signing of

Atlético de Madrid

, he was finally able to train under the orders of Diego Simeone, just as it had been his wish for a long time. Also of his own CholoOf course, he was very clear that his compatriot was the man to sign yes or yes in this market to further empower the champion.

Very busy day for the Argentine footballer, who landed at the edge of seven in the morning in the capital of Spain

. After a short break at the hotel that was reserved for him, relatively close to the training area of ​​the Athletic, in the morning it was his turn to visit the Metropolitan Wanda where he could meet his new stadium, the top leaders of the rojiblanco team, the Museum from the mattress club. And where he underwent the mandatory photo session with his new shirt as well as an interview with the club’s media that will be published this Tuesday.

After resting, in the afternoon he was finally able to step on the Majadahonda Sports City, where he was received with the usual corridor of collejas that all new ones have to do. The new rojiblanco player, together with Yannick Carrasc

or, worked in one of the fields of the Sport City, right next to where most of the teammates who have been training for several weeks did. One of the assistants of the Profe Ortega, in this case Alfredo Jarodich He was in charge of directing the first exercises of the Argentine.

A LOT OF PHYSICAL WORK

In this case, a circuit with trampolines and half circles to work on strength and balance. Unlike what had been usual with the rest of those who joined in these weeks, the internationals who were arriving, both Of

Paul What Carrasco They were called in in the annex field to accompany the rest in a pass coordination and ball handling exercise.

Subsequently, Carrasco Y From Paul returned to their initial area where they continued with more work with Jarodich, continuous running, work on a mat, etc. At the same time, the last group of those who joined later -Lemar, Vrsaljko, Manu Sánchez and the youth squad Charles

Martin– They also went to that field to do race series.

The new signing of Atlético de Madrid was in a hurry to be at the command of Simeone. In fact, he sacrificed one of the three weeks he had on vacation to get down to work as soon as possible. For now we will have to wait to see him playing because it is not planned, except for a last minute change, that he will play the next two friendlies, this week against RB Salzburg Y Wolfsburg. The player will stay in the Cerro del Espino advancing in his preparation, like most of his colleagues who have been arriving later.