I am reckless. Before moving on to the easy way of life and buying an iPhone, I loved to mess around with smartphones, root, change ROMs … come on, the typical thing that was in fashion back in the years 2013-2014. Other than that, my economy was not very good and I had to always bet on fairly cheap terminals.

And the truth is that Motorola broke the low-end market with its first Moto G but in my madness, I decided to bet on something exotic. One day browsing a well-known internet forum I signed up for a joint on a Chinese device. If I remember correctly, it was about 140 euros for a terminal called MLAIS MX58, which on paper and with the specifications it set up seemed like a perfect device. But no, it did not go very well.

This was my experience with an unknown Chinese mobile

This device was to replace my Samsung Galaxy SCL, which I have already told you on more than one occasion. The MLAIS MX58 was a 5-inch terminal with 1280 x 720 resolution, 1 GB of RAM, 4 GB of internal memory, MediaTek 6589T processor, a 12 megapixel camera, Android version 4.2 and a 2,500 mAh battery.

The specifications although today are not a big deal, back then (if I remember correctly we are talking about the summer of 2013) they were spectacular and more for that price. The phone was big, it was nice and had a fantastic screen. However, it was nonsense from the beginning to the end of his life and honestly it wasn’t very long.

The phone in terms of performance works well, but it had a lot of bugs. Occasionally the device would turn off without notice. You had it in your pants pocket, you took it for something and you realized that it had gone out. Without any explanation. At least once a day. A lot more his battery was laughing and if he arrived at noon you had to give thanks. To a greater extent one day listening to music on YouTube, the speaker stopped working. This happened within a few months of buying it so luckily the vendor behaved quite well and sent me a new speaker so I could change it. It was the time when taking apart a phone was really easy, so it wasn’t really difficult even for someone as clumsy as me.

All this without forgetting its initial configuration. What if you root to remove all the Chinese apps that came standard, if you install a series of apps so that the GPS works well … so with everything, nothing to turn it on and forget about it. It took quite a few hours to get it ready.

Of course the phone did not receive an update in its entire life. It is the risk of betting on this type of brand, that Chinese manufacturers forget about these devices as soon as they go on the market. This means that all the bugs it carried were never corrected. Furthermore, the kitchen with MediaTek processors at that time was practically impossible, so this device did not receive the support of any cook.

In short, one year after spending around 140-150 euros, I had to change the terminal and buy the 2014 Motorola Moto G. The moral is that I wanted to take a risk with a cheap device and with good benefits, and in the end I received a device that, honestly, it was real rubbish. Do not be like me, bet on recognized brands and you will have no problems.

