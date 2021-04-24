This was Mbappé’s double to put PSG in the lead [VIDEO]

Kylian Mbappé scored a double again.

Photo: Alberto Estévez / EFE

Striker Kylian Mbappe led Paris Saint-Germain to the leadership of Ligue 1, which this Saturday won in Metz (1-3) on the thirty-fourth day of the competition, four days before hosting Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals.

The status of leader of Mauricio Pochettino’s cadre it is at the expense of Lille, who on Sunday visit Lyon, fourth in the table and also contender for the title. PSG provisionally leads Lille by two points. Mbappe was exhibited again at the Saint Symphorien Municipal Stadium against a rival who now falls to the middle of the table and who added his seventh game without winning.

Pochettino did not make excessive reserves for the Champions League. It featured Keylor Navas, Mbappe and Neymar. He only left Ángel Di María and Mauro Icardi on the bench, who played the final stretch, and the German Julian Draxler and the Italian Moise Kean.

After five minutes, PSG already unbalanced the game with a goal from Mbappe house brand. He took advantage of a long pass from Ander Herrera to gallop from the center circle and deliver a shot from the crescent that beat Alexandre Oukidja.

The visiting team failed to extend its advantage and Frederic Antonetti’s Metz tied at the start of the second half through Fabien Centonze on a pass from Algerian Farid Boulaya.

But at the time of the game Mbappe again overtook his team. He received the ball on the edge of the area and his shot, which bounced off a defender, reached the net.

Pochettino brought in Ángel Di María for Pablo Sarabia and Mitchel Bakker for Layvin Kurzawa who played the last half hour. With nine minutes to go, Neymar left when replaced by Mauro Icardi. And one minute from the end, Paris Saint Germain secured the victory when Dylan Bronn locked Mauro Icardi inside the area. The Argentine forward threw from eleven meters, beat the goal and secured the victory.