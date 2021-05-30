This was Marvel’s sanction on Tom Holland for giving spoilers

Marvel has found a way to prevent Tom Holland from coming out to reveal important details of his upcoming films. Will it work?

Tom holland has become the good friend and neighbor of the moviegoers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the worst enemy of confidentiality that studios always want to keep around their productions. The actor has released more information several times. This may have come to an end.

Known for giving more spoilers than anyone in Hollywood, he, the young promise of entertainment, was alerted by the company. The latter saw its atmosphere of secrecy and mystery threatened before its premieres. This is because of Holland’s comments in some interviews given in the US media, in which he revealed important parts of future productions.

The company needed a solution, but they couldn’t find a way to shut up the artist. The crucial thing was to make sure that the special screening for members of the franchise, which is released before the public, was not a risk.

This eagerness increased recently, as large projects will come to light, such as Spider-Man: No Way Home or The Eternals.

However, the executives did not want to wait until the long-awaited movie of the arachnid arrived to impose a sanction on the interpreter. This is why they decided to accelerate the planned measures.

The solution

According to himself, he expressed in an interview for Screenrant, it would be the exclusive premiere for Marvel staff of Black widow, this would be the time when you will have to pay for your recklessness.

“We’ve been nagging Marvel for weeks to see if they organize a screening for us, but they haven’t,” he revealed.

As it was known, the actor will not be able to attend or see the film until it is officially released. All this so that no great detail is leaked.

According to the press, the next film based on Natasha romanoff could include details and moments that are particularly important to the Cinematic Universe from ‘The House of Ideas’.