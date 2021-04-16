This was Manny Pacquiao’s strong message to Márquez and his foray into politics

The news of Juan Manuel Marquez venturing into politics reached the ears of Manny Pacquiao, who did not hesitate to send a strong message to his former rival above the ring, even, He proposed that they join forces to end corruption.

The senator, Manny Pacquiao, launched a forceful message to Juan Manuel Marquez and your entrance to the politics with the Green party and seeks to be a federal deputy for district 2 in Mexico City.

About, Pacquiao stated that politics is not a matter of games, therefore, he asks Marquez take responsibility for your new facet.

“JM Márquez, I am honored that you have noticed my work in the Philippines. Let’s become partners in our fight against corruption. Always remember, politics is not a business, it is a public service. I wish you the best my friend. Go with God ”, explained the Filipino.

It should be remembered that Marquez will get into the ring in the month of June against Miguel Cotto, at the same time, he will be campaigning in our country.

Show Player