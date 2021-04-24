This was Luis Miguel’s meeting with Jennifer Lopez in Miami

This was the meeting between Luis Miguel and Jennifer Lopez in Miami | INSTAGRAM

It is to be known that the meeting of two great figures of the Latin music, like Luis Miguel or Jennifer Lopez is something that would undoubtedly cause the total sensation in the social media At present, there are enormous amounts of photographs or videos, due to the easy replication of this type of content.

However, unfortunately for us, the event was real, but it did not happen recently, but years ago, when both renowned artists were seen on one of their many work trips, so we believe that many users will remember the occasion when both were seen together in a hotel in USA.

It all happened around 2007 when the media went crazy after the arrival of the “Sol de México” at a private party for JLo that happened in the club “LIV” of the Hotel Fontainebleau, which is located in Miami Beach, in the state of Florida.

You may also be interested: In the style of JLO, Kylie Jenner shows off charms in front of the mirror

The reason for the celebration was the launch of the video of the “Diva of the Bronx”, “Fresh out of the oven”, in which he collaborated with the musician Pitbull, and such was the madness unleashed that hundreds of artists of international stature came to the celebration.

At that time, as is customary, different media began to relate them romantically, and all kinds of speculations were made about the love life of Luis Miguel, but Lopez was ruled out, since at that party she was accompanied by her now ex-husband, the also famous singer Marc Anthony, with whom she performed that night.

In fact, the singer was accompanied to the evening by her husband Marc Anthony, who just gave a concert at the American Airlines Arena, where she accompanied him on stage with the song “Don’t love me.”

On the other hand, the singer Luis Miguel arrived alone with his bodyguards, then, the media and paparazzi began with the question of whether he would see someone inside the party, although this really remains a mystery.

It is worth mentioning that the party was attended by other great celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, who also celebrated her birthday, and English actor Jason Statham, even this happened after a work break due to her pregnancy.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

And everything seems to indicate that the friendship relationship with the aforementioned artists has continued through the years because, when “El sol” received his 50 years, the now ex-partner of JLO publicly congratulated him from his official account on Instagram.

That’s right, Marc Anthony surprised by sending Luis Miguel a big congratulations on his 50th birthday, revealing that both singers have a good relationship that few knew, which we believe, was forged in the social gathering that we mentioned above.

Marc shared a video made of several images in which he goes out with LuisMi, where he also dedicated an emotional message, thanking him for the moments they have spent together and congratulating him on one more year of life.

Causing both users of social networks and one or another media outlet to be surprised to see that both artists have a powerful bond of friendship.