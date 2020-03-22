This was ‘Los Trotamúsicos’, the mythical musical series that marked many generations

When we look back and remember the series that marked our childhood, images of many animation fictions that accompanied us when we were young come to mind and will never be forgotten. And who does not remember ‘Los Trotamúsicos’? In October 1989, a series started in La 1 that hooked millions of children of the time and that it continued to attract new followers for over a decade.

And it is that, although in March 1990 he said goodbye to TVE, he returned several times to the grill of his first chain -and later to that of Clan-. Four animals mistreated in different ways by their owners, decide to leave them lying and leave for Bremen Aiming to show everyone their musical talents and become golden trumpet winners, but they encounter many obstacles on their way. With this argument, the series reached Chile and was also adapted in Brazil.

Many artists such as Gonzalo Durán, Eduardo Jover, Claudio Serrano, Rafael Alonso or Simón Ramírez, among others, voiced all the animated characters in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’. At FormulaTV we wanted to pay tribute to this musical series that marked many generations and we have done so by reviewing its protagonists, the music and its ending. What was your favorite character?

From a book to the cinema and the small screen

The protagonists of ‘Los Trotamúsicos’

A few years after the publication of the story by the Grimm brothers, director Cruz Delgado decided to adapt the story and bring it to the big screen with an eighty-six-minute film of the same name. The feature film received a nomination for Best Animated Film at the 1990 Goya Awards, and became a winner.. After witnessing the success it was having in the country after the recognition it had obtained, La 1 de Televisión Española made the decision to continue the story on television and, also under the direction of Cruz Delgado, remained on the network’s grill a total of twenty-six episodes.

So were the protagonists …

Lupo in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’

As in practically all television series, in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’ the protagonists were divided into two groups: good and bad. The protagonists were four despite the fact that we met many well-intentioned animals throughout the chapters. The first of them is Tonto, a donkey who always took it easy but everything he did, he did in the best way he could. He was slower than could be expected from him and he did not have much strength to move too much weight, for that reason, his owner decided to finish him without knowing that he would end up escaping. We also meet Lupo, a dog who leaves his house for the ridicule he made in the middle of the town due to its owner’s obligation. From the first moment he takes the role of leader of the group and is the most insightful of all.

The most modern of the group was Koki. It was a very badass rooster, which always brought the fun side to all situations. What his owners expected of him was that he sing every morning as all those belonging to his species usually do, but Koki preferred to go out at night to enjoy with the chickens and, when the sun came up and dawn began, he was not there to sing. Before they ended his life as inept, he left the corral. Finally we ran into Lupo. Unlike the other three, who are found along the way, this stray cat joins them once the latter arrive at the house where they take refuge. He is also different from his peers because he does not have to run away from anywhere because he has spent his whole life going from one place to another, with no one to please.

… and the antagonists

Chef, Beast and Cap in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’

The goal of the good guys is always to end the bad guys, and in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’ they gave many headaches to the band and to the inhabitants of Bremen. The antagonists were none other than the components of a group of thieves, three criminals who took any trick out of their sleeves in order to make life impossible for the rest. Chef was the leader of this trio, a tall man who did not take off his sunglasses even when he went out at night and whose white hat –with a corinth band-, together with his suit, was his hallmark. His plans rarely came to fruition. Chef sent over Beast and Cap. The first was a stubborn man, with great physical strength but very little mentality and with an ability to think with little coherence; the second, meanwhile, was the shortest of the three but the smartest. Along with the criminals was Attila, the group’s pet. It was a large black dog, with a brute face, which served as a means of transport to Tapon.

Music, always present

Fool and Koki creating music

Music was the main factor in the story of ‘Los Trotamúsicos’ and he did not understand good or bad. All the main characters played an instrument and participated in the musical numbers that they gave us in each of the episodes. All except Attila, the only sounds he could make were barking. Tonto played the drums, taking advantage of the hooves of his legs that he uses as drumsticks. Lupo, for his part, had a special talent with the trumpet and played it like angels, but he also stood in front of the piano on more than one occasion, proving that music ran through his veins regardless of the instrument.

Koki was an inveterate rocker and, how could it be otherwise, his star instrument was the electric guitar, thus making clear the touch of modernism and differentiation from his peers. Burlón had always enjoyed music, but it wasn’t until he met the other three when he began to unleash his hidden art and he did it with the saxophone as an instrument. The thieves were also virtuous with music and had their own songs. Chef handled the trumpet, Beast did the same with the saxophone and Cap delighted us with the drum. From its head to every song that was played, such as “The best vaccine” or “Koki, you are the king of the corral”, he managed to put a unique magic to fiction and encourage all the small faithful of the series.

A dream ending

Lupo, Tonto, Koki and Burlón in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’

The worst thing about a good series is the moment it ends. Many television productions end up disappointing the audience that has accompanied them throughout their career simply because of their final chapter. And in ‘Los Trotamúsicos’ that could have happened if it had all ended a few minutes before his real last scene. After spending time together, the four animals would separate again to return to their respective places of origin, again leaving Burlón alone on the street, returning to the house where they had found him.

Fortunately, the magic made Burlón the culprit of those events, that for having given a strong blow he had dreamed of those images but when he woke up, everyone was still together and happy. Over the years we have come across other fictions that have ended with a dream, such as ‘Los Serrano’ or ‘Perdidos’. But this was, although similar, different. It would have been a very sad ending for all the children who followed the series, but it ended and ended in the best possible way.

