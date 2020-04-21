Ion Cutelaba (15–5) lost to Magomedov Ankalaev (14–1) in the month of February when the referee of the fight decided that he could not continue fighting, giving the victory to his opponent. It was a decision, worth the redundancy, really controversial. And as expected, the vanquished team said that they were going to appeal the result.

Ion Cutelaba’s Appeal

However, after all, the appeal has been denied. Ariel Helwani recently announced it on Twitter.

Remember that bizarre Ion Cutelaba vs. Magomed Ankalaev stoppage in Virginia back in February? Cutelaba’s team appealed the TKO stoppage and found out today their appeal was denied, I’m told. It will remain a TKO win for Ankalaev. They were supposed to rematch at 249. TBD now. – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 21, 2020

After this news, Cutelaba also published the following:

Getting robbed again was not what I was looking for. There was no justice made here, this is only an extension of the same error. What’s the point of a Commission to review a case for 2 months just to ignore the truth. pic.twitter.com/uZJy1OhGQg – Ion Cutelaba (@ICutelaba) April 21, 2020

On the other hand, Cutelaba was scheduled to meet Ovince Saint Preux on April 25 but the fight was canceled., so it is not clear right now when either of them is going to return to the octagon. None of the three, actually. We will have more information soon.