This was how Eiza González confirmed her romance with Paul Rabil

Eiza took to his Instagram profile to congratulate Paul on his latest achievement as an athlete: “Congratulations on becoming the historical leader with the most points in favor of all of sport. I love you Paul Rabil, nobody works as hard as you “The actress wrote about a photo in which she appears next to the player, who appears hugging her around the waist.

Eiza González and Paul Rabil (Instagram / Eiza González)

After the romantic message that Eiza dedicated to Paul, the couple was captured at the Nobu Malibu restaurant, where they celebrated Independence Day in the United States.

With this post, Eiza not only confirmed her courtship, she also showed her support for her partner, who is a prominent lacrosse player. In addition to the publication that she dedicated to her on her Instagram profile, the Mexican commenting on a publication by Paul who published a video of one of his last entries, a clip that provoked the reaction of Eiza who wrote, in English: “You are a baby beast ”, Referring to the talent he shows in this sport.