This was going to be the truncated sequel to ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’, written by the creator of ‘Rick and Morty’

‘Batman: The LEGO Movie’ is perhaps one of the craziest superhero titles to hit the big screen. This spin-off of ‘The LEGO Movie’ premiered in 2017 and grossed $ 311 million worldwide, receiving many positive reviews. But at Warner Bros. they were not sure they wanted to go ahead with a sequel, since according to director Chris McKay, it did not seem like a worthy Batman movie. So there is a great sequel that we will never see.

McKay has revealed in a recent interview with Collider the truncated plans for a possible ‘Batman: The LEGO Movie 2’, the script of which was being written by ‘Loki’ main screenwriter Michael Waldron and ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Dan Harmon. Imagine the possibilities. Well, you don’t need to imagine them, since McKay has explained in great detail what the thing consisted of.

“It was very epic … both from an action point of view and from a narrative point of view. The structure was like ‘The Godfather: Part II’ … a story about the relationship between Batman and the Justice League (and Superman) now, as well as the moments that shaped the Justice League in the past (and the relationship between Batman and Superman), “said the director, adding that another great reference was Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Boogie Nights’.

‘Batman: The LEGO Movie 2’ would have been a “very dense” movie with “lots of jokes, cameos, crossovers, references …”, promises Mckay, in an attempt to make the studio understand that it was a movie. about Batman seriously. It would also deal with adult themes that are not expected in an animated movie with toys: “[Trataba] about friendship. And change. It was about how difficult it is to change. Commit to change. Stay on the path you have created for yourself. Especially when maybe you weren’t a very good uncle to your friends. Your old friends may have a hard time seeing the new you. They could go on living in the past. But as the movie (and Robin) discovers … the past can be more complicated than it seems. “

Waldron added the first page of the draft on Twitter, showing all the references and also titled the film as ‘LEGO Superfriends’, underlining that theme of friendship. Unfortunately, Chris McKay has made it clear that this sequel, that it would have Lex Luthor and OMAC as villains and it would have a “crossover of which you can only a LEGO movie” … it will not happen.

Loved this project and especially our title page pic.twitter.com/5Y2bzQiWGL ? Michael Waldron (@michaelwaldron) June 14, 2021

Question of rights

And it is that Universal stayed with the rights to LEGO in 2020, snatching them from Warner Bros. That makes it impossible for characters from this study, such as those from DC or the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, to appear in future films and games of the brand Of toys. On the other hand, they can use characters from ‘Jurassic Park’ or ‘Fast & Furious’, or, of course, Universal’s monsters. We’ll see if they take advantage of this pull, as they’ve taken this potentially magnificent Batman movie from us.