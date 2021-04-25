This was Giuliana Rancic’s most awkward moment at an Oscar gala

“Having been fortunate enough to be on so many major red carpets over the past two decades, it’s really hard to pick my favorite interviews. With every year and every show, there are so many incredible moments and memories that I have created and I hope this year is not the Exception As for a personal memory behind the scenes, there is one I will never forget.

“During a commercial break, we were changing the battery in my microphone pack when all of a sudden the zipper on my dress was snapped off by our rushing fingers! With only 10 seconds left for live TV, we tried to tape it shut”, Rancic recalled.

The “brilliant” idea in the end didn’t work out, so he had to think fast and made what he still considers the best decision: “I shared the funny story with the viewers and showed them what happened, tape and all! we laugh a lot, just like the internet. Those are the moments that I love, “he said.

These first months of the year mean for Giuliana a hard work in the coverage that she carries out for E! Entertainment Television, but this unusual 2021, on the positive side of the Covid-19 pandemic, he has been able to slow down and work on his alternative projects and, more importantly, be able to live more with his family.

“I’m lucky to work mostly from home, with my husband Bill, and I can spend every spare moment with him and our 8-year-old son Duke. It’s a busy but happy life, actually,” agreed Rancic, who is on the lookout her Fountain of Truth Beauty skincare line and designing her G de Giuliana clothing line at HSN.

Also dedicated to the RPM restaurant group that she has, along with some partners, in Chicago and Washington, DC, the journalist is more than excited about the possibility of going live tomorrow from Los Angeles, California, at Union Station and Hollywood Roosevelt.