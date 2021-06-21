“This was for him, he wanted to win it”

Related news

Jon rahm did. At dawn from Sunday to Monday, the Basque golfer was proclaimed champion of a Grand slam. His victory in the US Open He wrote his name in the history books of Spanish sports and gave him a free hand to rub shoulders with the myths of the national discipline. Among them, a Severiano Ballesteros whose memory endures and will last among all those who bet to enjoy the golf courses. The Cantabrian idol, a reference for many, ‘received’ part of the award thanks to Rahm.

The Basque was euphoric when confirming his triumph. It was not for less. Just a few weeks ago he had to leave the The Memorial when he was the leader when informing him that he had tested positive for the Covid-19. Rahm, as he shone on the grass, received that unexpected confirmation both for himself and for those present. A hard blow that, however, has ended up remedying with his victory at the US Open. Therefore, Rahm explained after the day that it is “a great believer in karma“.

“After what happened a couple of weeks ago – in relation to that march for the Covid -, I stayed very positive knowing that great things were going to happen,” Rahm explained somewhat excitedly. “I didn’t know what, but we were reaching a place where i got my first win and it is a very special place for me and my family. I felt that the stars were aligning“A feeling that soon after would take shape, because accompanied by his closest friends he was able to celebrate the award of a US Open that will already be part of the history of Spanish golf.

Winning the US Open, being the number 1 in world golf and dedicating it to Seve Ballesteros shows the greatness of Jon Rahm. Congratulations on your impressive victory in #USOpen as a result of work, improvement and confidence in the face of difficulties! @JonRahmpga @BrandsofSpain – House of HM the King (@CasaReal) June 21, 2021

The euphoriaDespite everything, he did not prevent the gesture. A detail that speaks well of Rahm and his way of being. The golfer, trying to manage that emotion in the same way that he did with the pressure in each shot, remembered Seve. “This was definitely for Seve“He said about his idol, the one who has been tried so many times to resemble for his quality and potential in golf.” I know we talked a lot about Seve at the Masters, but I know he wanted to win this one above all, “acknowledged a Exemplary John Rahm.

Even the Real home has congratulated Jon Rahm by emphasizing his dedication to Severiano Ballesteros, whose passing in 2011 ended an unforgettable legend. “Winning the US Open, being the number 1 in world golf and dedicating it to Seve Ballesteros shows the greatness of Jon Rahm. Congratulations on your impressive victory at the US Open as a result of work, improvement and confidence in the face of difficulties!” They wrote from the social networks of the estate.

