This was Elon Musk’s passage through ‘Saturday Night Live’

(CNN Business) – With you, live from New York, Elon Musk. And his mom too.

After much hype, anticipation, and some controversy, the eccentric tech billionaire took the Studio 8H stage as the host of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) on Saturday.

“It is an honor to host ‘Saturday Night Live.’ I’m serious, ”Musk said. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say ‘I mean it’ so people know that I really mean it.”

Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla and one of the richest people on the planet, wasted no time on joking about his Twitter account, smoking marijuana with Joe Rogan and his son’s name, «X Æ A- 12 “.

“It’s pronounced (like) cat running across the keyboard,” she said of her son’s name.

However, Musk was not alone on stage. The CEO introduced his mother Maye during his monologue as Sunday is Mother’s Day.

“I am excited about my Mother’s Day gift. I just hope it’s not dogecoin, ”Maye said of the cryptocurrency, of which Musk has been a strong advocate.

“It is,” Musk said with a smile. “It sure is.”

Musk’s monologue covered a lot of topics, but he seemed comfortable, which says a lot considering he’s neither an actor nor a comedian.

Musk is a surprise pick for the show, given that “SNL” has no reputation for casting hosts from the world of technology or business. His appointment also raised some doubts, such as some cast members who expressed dissatisfaction with the election, as Musk has been controversial in the past.

Musk spoke a bit about his outrageous comments while making jokes to start the show.

For example, he shared with the public his vision of the future saying that he believes in one with renewable energy and that humans have to become a multi-planet civilization.

“They seem like exciting goals, right?” He said. Now think that if I just posted that on Twitter, that would be fine.

Also, Musk added that he knows that sometimes he says or posts strange things, but said that this is how his brain works.

“To anyone I’ve offended, I just want to say that I reinvented electric cars and I’m going to send people to Mars in a rocket,” Musk said. Did you think he was going to be a normal, laid back guy?

Musk also starred in segments, including one in which he played a doctor at “Gen Z Hospital”; another in which he played the role of Wario, the well-known Nintendo character; and also appeared on “Weekend Update.”

“I don’t know if you have followed the news today, but a rocket ship that was spinning out of control a few minutes ago crashed into the ocean,” said cast member Colin Jost. And by this time we know it’s not Elon’s fault.

Jost added that “a lot of people ask, ‘Why are you hosting our show?’

“Now we know, it’s because he needed an alibi,” Jost commented.

On the other hand, Saturday’s “SNL” was important because it was the first time the show had been broadcast live internationally.

YouTube streamed it live in more than 100 countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico, Russia and the United Kingdom, NBC announced on Saturday.