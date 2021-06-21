This was Devin Booker’s historic display against the Clippers

Devin Booker He starred in one of those nights that remain forever in the collective imagination of basketball fans. The escort of Phoenix suns He became the linchpin of the victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with a third quarter in which it seemed impossible for him to miss a pitch. Absolutely unleashed and highly intelligent in shooting selection, he finished the game with 40 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, becoming the first player in the Arizona franchise to achieve a triple-double in the playoffs since doing so. Charles barkley in 1993.