This was David Price’s first start as a starter with the Dodgers

The left handed David price had his first start as a starter wearing the Los Angeles uniform Dodgers on the MLB.

After Dustin May’s injury, the Dodgers They left room for a starter but it was not their decision, David Price was the first candidate and therefore was assigned. He had to pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks last Thursday in the MLB.

David price He pitched 2 innings allowing 3 hits with a walk and 2 strikeouts without allowing runs, was relieved by Jimmy Nelson who also has experience as a starter.

It may be that in his next outing he has taken up a third inning and little by little the innings are lengthening until he returns to his starting form, since he spent the first month of the season as a reliever.

Yes David price recovers a bit of the opener that was a few days ago, then the Dodgers they will have one of the most criminal rotations of the entire MLBFrom the beginning to the end.

