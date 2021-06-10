This was Biden’s warning to Putin

15 minutes.- US President Joe Biden issued a warning to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. He told him that “Washington” will respond strongly “when the Moscow government” engages in harmful activities. “

The announcement was made upon his arrival at Mildenhall Air Base, in the south-east of the United Kingdom, on the first leg of a tour that will take him to Europe in the next few days.

Biden’s warning was on the eve of his meeting with Putin scheduled for next Wednesday the 16th, at his last stop in Geneva, Switzerland.

He clarified that “we do not seek a conflict with Russia; we want a stable and predictable relationship, but the United States will respond in a strong and meaningful way when the Russian government engages in harmful activities.”

He added that “we have already demonstrated it. We are going to report that there are consequences for violating the sovereignty of democracy in the US, Europe and elsewhere.”

He recalled that only after meeting with “the closest democratic partners” of Washington will he travel to Geneva to meet Putin.

Biden’s agenda before seeing Putin

On Thursday Biden will meet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson near Cornwall before taking part in the G7 summit on Friday, where he will meet other European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

His visit to the United Kingdom ends on Sunday when both he and the first lady, Jill Biden, are received by Queen Elizabeth II.

Biden will attend the NATO summit in Brussels, where a meeting with representatives of the European Union is scheduled, before his long-awaited meeting with Putin on Wednesday.