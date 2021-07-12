This was Berrettini’s tremendous mistake in the Wimbledon final

That the strategy of Novak Djokovic prevailed over that of Matteo berrettini It is something that we all saw yesterday Sunday in the final of Wimbledon. Once again, the Serbian and his team proved to know better than anyone what is going to happen before the game and to bare the shame of their rivals to hurt them relentlessly until they find victory. But, in addition to the good work of Nole, we must highlight the error in the Italian’s strategy. A mistake that cost him to have stood up to Djokovic in the final.

Matteo had an ace up his sleeve for this match. It was Craig O’Shannessy. The strategic analyst, known for his work in the Grand Slams and with the ATP, as well as for having collaborated for two years with Novak Djokovic, also works for the Italian Tennis Federation and Berrettini had his help to establish the game plan of facing the final. Who better than Craig, who knows the Serb perfectly and would know where to hurt him. But either they did not study the final well or Djokovic ended up being smarter than them.

It was enormously surprising that Berrettini came out of the locker room with the premise of not throwing slice hits with his backhand. With the intention of not giving Nole so much time, the Italian was losing advantage on that side and Djokovic was delighted that Matteo preferred to throw the backhand, rather than cut it. This ended up changing it during the game, but it continued to surprise that he did not cut more frequently to push Novak back and get on the court or even go up to the net.

In his usual analysis, O’Shannessy tells for the ATP website that Djokovic and his team discovered a weakness in the Italian’s game. It consisted of taking him out with his first mostly to his right. On the Deuce side, he sliced ​​him out so that his shot was defensive and open the track, while on the advantage side, he threw the T in a powerful way. He completely dislodged Berrettini with this, as Nole took 34 of 35 points serving to the Italian’s right.

On our YouTube channel, we analyze the tactical keys of the match, developing these aspects further, as well as revealing the great error of Matteo Berrettini in his tactical approach. A mistake that made him have fewer chances of victory. And it is that, in the end, tennis matches begin to be won from the study notebook, the night before the match.