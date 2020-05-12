1. Oscar Ustari

Argentina goalie Oscar Ustari celebrates

Undisputed goalkeeper of the team, he debuted in the First with Indpendiente. He then went through Getafe, Boca Juniors, Almería, Sunderland, Newell’s and is currently cutting in Mexico.

2. Julio Barroso

Julio Barroso (D) of the selected one of Ar

Although perhaps he was expected to make a more outstanding career, it is not at all negligible to point out that he played in Argentinos Juniors, Boca Juniors, Racing Club, Lorca Deportivo, Estudiantes, Ñublense, O’Higgins and Colo-Colo.

3. Gabriel Paletta

Argentina’s Gabriel Paletta heads the ba

He asserted himself as the undisputed central defender in the World Cup playing all seven games, while beginning to excel at Banfield. Liverpool, Boca Juniors, Parma, Atalanta, Milan and Chinese football complete their successful CV. Today he works in the third in Italy.

4. Ezequiel Garay

Ezequiel Garay, of the selection of Argen

He was one of the most promising and ended up fulfilling: after Newell’s, he was signed by Racing Santander, came to Real Madrid and then went through Benfica and Zenit to end up calling at Valencia, where he is today.

5. Lautaro Formica

Argentina’s Lautaro Formica (R) fights f

The left back went through Newell’s, San Lorenzo, Godoy Cruz, Huracán, Cerro Porteño (Paraguay), Asteras Tripolis (Grecia), and then forged his final stretch on the ascent: Talleres de Córdoba, Guaraní Antonio Franco, Villa Dálmine, Morón and Currently he is a student at Estudiantes de Río Cuarto.

6. Gustavo Oberman

Argentina’s Gustavo Oberman runs for a l

“Cachete” was one of the most promising in those years, even being the owner of Messi and Aguero. With the passing of the years it was diluted, although it was given the privilege of playing in countries such as Spain, Romania, Chile and India.

7. Pablo Zabaleta

Argentine soccer team player Pablo Zabal

He converted a key goal in extra time to eliminate Brazil, the top candidate, in the semifinals and thus get into the grand final against Nigeria, which ended up defining Lionel Messi. A polyfunctional always compliant and necessary.

8. Fernando Gago

Argentina’s Fernando Gago (L) fights for

Taking out Messi and Aguero, probably the footballer of that team with the most success in his career. He shone in Boca, played in clubs such as Real Madrid, Rome and Valencia, returned to Argentine football where he demonstrated all his conditions and to this day continues to fight with injuries to return.

9. Juan Manuel Torres

Argentina’s Juan Manuel Torres (bottom)

The “Chaco” already came with a lot of filming for Racing because he debuted with just 17 years old in 2002. He stayed there until 2007, where he went to San Lorenzo, played in Ukraine and Kazakhstan with returns to the Argentine promotion in the middle. Another who promised more than he ended up being.

10. Rodrigo Archubi

U-20 Argentina’s Rodrigo Archubi waves h

The one from Lanús painted for crack, but extra-soccer reasons ended up marginalizing him from close-ups. The left-hander is currently active in Dock Sud of the Argentine promotion.

11. Lionel Messi

Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds the troph

The best player on the planet was already beginning to demonstrate all his conditions. Two goals in the final against Nigeria, absolute scorer of the championship and chosen as the Ballon d’Or.

12. BONUS TRACK: Sergio Agüero

Argentina’s Lionel Messi (top) celebrate

Although he was not a starter in the defining match against Nigeria (he entered the complement), how could we not add him to the list, if he began to show himself as one of the Argentine jewels. His successful walk today has him in Manchester City, where he has been since 2011, being an idol in the institution and growing his figure in England.