Drafting AN / GS

5 hours ago

On the afternoon of April 12, the renowned Italian opera performer, Andrea Bocelli, gave a virtual concert from the Milan Cathedral, under the name of ‘Music for Hope’. It was transmitted through his official YouTube account, on the occasion of the celebration of Easter as well as to liven up the confinement by Covid-19. The video already accumulates more than 26 million views on YouTube. Italy registers to date more than 156 thousand infections, 19 thousand 468 deaths and 32 thousand 534 recovered.

