Despite the fact that some parts of the world are still stopped due to the coronavirus, the technology does not rest. The example of this is Manzana, than This June 22 brought us a lot of news that will come in the future products of the brand, something that undoubtedly all the geek fans followed at the foot of the canyon and religiously.

As every year and despite the pandemic, the Cupertino company held the 2020 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the conference where all the company’s developers present us with the improvements and innovations of their next operating systems.

Through an online presentation, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook welcomed everyone who watched the online broadcast of the event. Before moving on to the new company, Cook sent a message about the importance of upholding the principle of equality and maintaining the fight against racism, speaking for the Black Lives Matter movement that gained special relevance in recent days, after the murder of George Floyd in the United States.

Later, he was in charge of introducing the other engineers who left us with a square eye, as they have implemented functions that we are sure many have been asking for for their devices for years. But since we know that they want to know what will come in the following iPhone, iPad, Macbook and others, Here we tell you the most important points that Apple’s WWDC 2020 left us:

The new and renewed iOS 14

Undoubtedly everyone with an iPhone was aware of this, because Apple announced the new iOS 14. To start, the company will offer us something called App Library, a new way to organize your phone screen so that instead of having multiple screens with applications, the same company apps will be automatically organized by categories.

Although widgets are not something new, those from Cupertino have decided to use them in a more creative way in iOS 14, because thanks to them you can resize apps and move them to any part of the screen on the phone with App LibraryIn this way, users can give a much more personalized touch to their cell phone.

Among the great news that will come with the new iPhone operating system will be Picture in Picture function, which will allow you to run apps outside it. For example, now you can continue playing a video on YouTube while you check Facebook, WhatsApp or the application you want without it stopping. Wonderful, isn’t it? In addition, the application of Calls (along with Face Time) has a new redesign, pues will now only appear as small notifications on the screen.

Many’s favorite assistant Siri also has improvements, perhaps the most important is that now you can open applications and display information that you request directly with notifications. As if this were not enough, You will also have the ability to send audio messages, starting with the Apple Messages app.

A new application joins us, Translate, which like many others will allow translations and fIt will work even if you don’t have an internet connection. Also, Siri will also have the ability to translate a conversation in real time.

The maps also have improvements, since in some countries they will include bicycle routes and more detailed information on many places that appear in the app, and finally they included EV routing, which will display information on stops with stations for charging electric vehicles.

And for all those who are tired of using their car keys, those from Cupertino added a new function to Car Play, it is now compatible with digital car keys, that is, it can be used to open the car and start the vehicle, all this thanks to NFC technology.

For now, They will test this tool with a BMW model that will be launched next month, and later it will be compatible with other vehicles. Also, if you are one of the absent-minded people who always lose their keys, there will be the possibility that you share these digital keys with your contacts through iMessage.

To finish with iOS14, they also showed us a function that will make shopping on the internet much easier, App Clips, which will be available in the App Store and with which you can use specific parts of applications without the need to download them.

The example they gave was that of a restaurant that offers you a menu through an app, now you can scan a QR code that gives you the business to access only the menu without downloading its application.

iPad OS 14 and improvements to Apple Pencil

If you are one of those that does not take off for a second from your iPad, now you will not do it with the best that Apple has announced in its operating system. For starters, lThe Photos app was updated with a new sidebar, whichIt is also available in other applications, in the same way calls (as well as on Mac) will only be seen as notification on the upper right side.

Just like in macOS, they also implemented a new universal search systemSo when you do a search you can receive results from files, photos, Safari and more. He Apple pencil It will also improve its performance in iPadOS 14, since it will now be easier to write with the function Scribble, with which users will be able to write or on the screen and this will be converted to text thanks to artificial intelligence.

AirPods Pro with surround sound

When it comes to buying headphones, we always try to have the best possible sound, but the AirPods Pro seem to be going one step further in this regard. Apple announced that the new generation of its flagship headphones will have the Dolby Atmos system –Which is used in many movie theaters–, so you will have one of the best experiences when listening to music, movies and videos.

In addition, those from Cupertino also mentioned that motion tracking will be integrated into AirPods Pro, to reassign the sound field as the head moves and in order that the sound is kept synchronized in the best possible way.



watchOS7

Apple smartwatches will also get their cat’s hand starting with the covers, which will now be much more customizable for each user, in fact, these covers can be shared between users. If you use your Apple Watch to exercise, everything new is for you, They will integrate new exercises and improvements in the measurement of calories, movement and other metrics to the Workout application.

In addition, an app called Fitness, which as its name indicates It will detect when you are doing physical activities, from dancing to good lizards, with which you can follow your progress. And something that –even if you don’t believe it– many had asked was to be able to monitor the quality of sleep, and Apple complies with an app where where users will receive notifications at the time they should go to sleepIn addition, you can open relaxation applications and music to sleep soundly.

As a finger ring for the times of the coronavirus, watchOS7 will automatically detect hand washing, and thanks to this your Apple Watch will know when the user is washing their handsIn addition, it will send you a notification when the required 20 seconds have passed to have your hands free of viruses and bacteria.

We know that alarms can be annoying, especially for all those who did not program them, jiar jiar, that is why they will now include a vibration alarm option, so that only the user receives the notification while using the watch. It would be great to have this on all Apple devices, right?

A new era for macOS and goodbye to Intel

And although all operating systems received their improvements, No one was as successful as macOS. Baptized as Big SurThis is the biggest redesign since the release of macOS 10. In this new edition, the Control Center was added, which It is present in iOS, where you can activate the “Do not disturb” function or modify the brightness of the screen, access Wi-Fi and Bluetooth more quickly.

Furthermore, the design of macOS Big Sur will also be different, now icons, settings and other graphic elements will be similar to each other. As if this were not enough, users can also view applications that are in common use in a different way on a Mac like Finder, Mail and other system elements, whichtime will have a column with a certain gradient on the left side.

Safari also had many improvements, including the ability to customize the home screen, the tabs have also been redesigned to make browsing much faster, and the browsing speed will increase, because according to Apple data it will be 50% faster compared to Chrome.

Speaking of the same browser, on privacy issues It will let you choose when and with what websites a Safari extension can work, also incorporate the option of translation, With which Safari can now detect and translate full seven language web pages with just one click.

And if you are a fan of memojis, we have to tell you that with macOS Big Sur you can use them with everything and a stickerYes, so there is no longer a pretext to make your computer fun. To end, Maps also received updates, as well as the ones we saw on iOS14.

But perhaps the biggest change of all this was with respect to the chips, since Apple announced that it will make the transition from Mac to its own chips, Silicon waving goodbye to Intel. From now on, the developers They will be able to start updating their applications to take advantage of the capabilities present in the new processors for the Mac.

This transition will also establish a common architecture across all Apple products, making it much easier for developers to write and optimize their applications for the entire ecosystem. For the first time, developers will be able to make their iOS and iPadOS applications available on the Mac without modification.

See on YouTube