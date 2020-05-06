You were waiting for it, and finally it’s here: the first Weekly top of offers in Android applications and games It is already among us, and it comes composed of some popular titles of the level of Deus Ex GO, This War of Mine and many other paid games, to which are added useful apps and tools such as Float It Pro, Solar Walk or Super Shorcuts.

All the applications will be available throughout the next few hours, and can be downloaded totally free, or with interesting discounts, for a limited time only. So it would be better to hurry up and not miss the opportunity to get them all.

Payment applications on Android on offer

Float It ᴾᴿᴼ | 0.5 euros 2.19

Best Gallery Pro – Photo Manager, Photo Gallery | 1.09 euros 3.19

Screenshot | 0.99 euros 1.89

Math Studio | 1.99 euros 3.99

AR GPS Compass Map 3D Pro | 0.99 euros 3.99

3D Graphics Pro | 0.5 euros 2.45

Solar Walk 2 – Encyclopedia of the solar system | 0.5 euros 2.99

File Manager by Augustro | 0.59 euros 2.29

Free paid Android applications

Paid games for Android on sale

This War of Mine | 2.39 euros 11.99

Swim Out | 1.09 euros 3.49

Rebuild | 1.19 euros 3.19

Dungeon Warfare 2 | 2.29 euros 4.99

Dungeon Warfare | 1.39 euros 3.09

Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times | 0.99 euros 5.49

Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville | 2.39 euros 5.49

Braveland Wizard | 0.59 euros 3.09

Search Premium Words | 1.19 euros 2.99

Strategy & Tactics: USSR vs USA | 1.09 euros 2.09

Plancon: Space Conflict | 1.09 euros 2.09

Rusted Warfare – RTS Strategy | 0.69 euros 2.29

Asteroid Defense Classic | 0.59 euros 1.39

Dragon Castle: The Board Game | 0.99 euros 4.49

CRAZY CHICKEN strikes back | 0.99 euros 4.09

Treasures of Montezuma 2 | 0.99 euros 2.09

The Tiny Bang Story Premium | 1.39 euros 3.19

FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game | 1.29 euros 2.99

Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium | 7.49 euros 14.99

King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG | 4.99 euros 10.49

G30 – Memory labyrinth | 0.99 euros 3.99

Botanicula | 1.99 euros 4.99

Majesty: The Northern Expansion | 1.29 euros 3.19

Hack, Slash, Loot | 2.09 euros 4.19

Punch Club | 1.09 euros 5.49

Star Wars ™: KOTOR | 5.49 euros 10.99

The House of Da Vinci | 2.19 euros 5.49

Graveyard Keeper | 5.49 euros 10.99

Beholder 2 | 4.39 euros 7.99

Free Android paid games

Icons and personalization of payment for Android on sale

White Moon | 0.99 euros 1.79

Arc | 1.49 euros 2.79

Dark Moon | 0.99 euros 1.79

0Ground | 1.49 euros 2.69

Rustic Dynasty | 1.09 euros 2.09

Elixir | 1.49 euros 2.79

Bucin Icon Pack | 0.89 euros 1.49

Free payment icons and customization for Android

