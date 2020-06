If you thought that the selection of offers in apps and games last Monday was going to be your only opportunity to get fantastic titles for your mobile with discounts which in some cases represent 100% of the original price, you were wrong.

One more day, many developers have wanted downgrade some of his most popular creations, offering great games and paid applications for Android with great discounts. On this occasion, we find titles such as This War of Mine or CELL 13, among many others.