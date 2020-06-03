Android 10 and below and especially to various devices Samsung. “data-reactid =” 19 “> A rather unusual glitch is causing wallpaper on phones running Android 10 and below, and especially various Samsung devices. Ice Universe, one of the most active mobile technology experts on social media. This user, who shares the link to the original file, warns: “if someone sends you this background, please ignore it.” “Data-reactid =” 20 “> This is how Ice Universe, one of the most active mobile technology experts, tells it on social networks This user, who shares the link to the original file, warns: “if someone sends you this fund, please ignore it.” WARNING ！！！

Never set this picture as wallpaper, especially for Samsung mobile phone users!

It will cause your phone to crash!

Don’t try it!

If someone sends you this picture, please ignore it. pic.twitter.com/rVbozJdhkL & mdash; Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

The problem is so complex that the mobile can be disabled and with a secure ticket to go to the technical service.

Custom rom “POSP” based on Android Open SourceThis particular wallpaper causes some Android devices to crash as it uses the RGB color space, rather than the sRGB color space that is natively supported on Android. & nbsp;“data-reactid =” 24 “> According to Davide Bianco, lead developer of Android’s Open Source-based custom“ POSP ”ROM, this particular wallpaper causes some Android devices to crash as it uses color space RGB, instead of the sRGB color space that is natively supported on Android.

sent a patch which reportedly fixes the problem and the patch description states that “The problem occurs when the user tries to set a non-sRGB image as the wallpaper. What happens is that the variable value y is higher than the histogram limits, causing SysUI to crash. A possible solution is to limit the value of y so that it is always less than 256 “.“data-reactid =” 25 “> Bianco has submitted a patch that reportedly fixes the problem and the patch description states that“ The problem occurs when the user tries to set a non-sRGB image as the wallpaper. What happens is that the variable value y is higher than the histogram limits, causing SysUI to crash. One possible solution is to limit the value of y so that it is always less than 256 “.

would have already corrected the bug behind these uncontrolled reboots in mid-May on their phones, while in the next beta of Android 11 the problem will also be solved. “data-reactid =” 26 “> According to Ice Universe, Samsung would have already corrected the bug behind these Uncontrolled reboots in mid-May on their phones, while in the next beta of Android 11 the problem will also be solved.

