This wallpaper can be very attractive, but it can also turn your Android mobile into a complete paperweight. Especially if it is a Samsung.

There is one more reason to choose carefully what wallpaper you put on your Android mobile. Not only will you have to be aware of whether it fits with your style and that of your mobile, if not at the same time that can completely disable it. Especially also, if it is a Samsung terminal.

This is the background that you see above in the image that illustrates this article. Properly disabled, it is completely harmless. However, if we set the original file as wallpaper on Android, we run the risk of having to go through technical service.

This is how Ice Universe, one of the most active mobile technology profiles on the net, tells it. This user, who shares the link to the original file, warns: “If someone sends you this background, please ignore it.”

Simply posting this image on some social media makes it harmless, but not all. An example is Twitter, where if we see this image it is still potentially dangerous for our Android device. Beidu, the Chinese social network, is different and it does disable conflicting color profiles which seem to be causing the failure.

Wallpapers and color spaces, problematic up to Android 11

Although at first it was reported as a problem that was especially affecting Samsung smartphones, it seems to have a greater scope. Some users claim to have the same type of problems with this jpeg file on devices of other brands, and even on Google Pixels or emulators.

According to Davide Bianco, lead developer of one of Android’s open source-based custom ROMs, it’s all about color spaces. As collected in XDA-Developers, this fund makes use of RGB color space, instead of supported sRGB by Android. The problem then arises when trying to set this image as the wallpaper, which has color values ​​above the limits allowed by the supported standard.

One of the possible solutions for this and other conflicting wallpapers would be to limit the value “so that it is always less than 256,” says Bianco. This developer has already released a possible patch to the AOSP team – the Android Open Source Project.

According to 9to5Google, this conflict affects versions up to Android 10. In the last one, the Developer Preview of Android 11, the conversion between color spaces.

It is possible that fixing this wallpaper our device is completely blocked. While it is possible to change it from Android Safe Mode, some users cannot even access it long enough to reset the change. Your devices are thus unused until further notice.

According to Ice Universe, Samsung would have already corrected the bug behind these wild reboots in mid-May. It is time to wait for the respective updates that fix this vulnerability, if it finally reaches your mobile. Meanwhile, it’s time to be cautious with the origin of the wallpapers that we choose.