Although technologically they are one of the most advanced devices out there, smartphones are still devices, and as such are exposed to failure and problems. At the end of April we saw how a simple message with a flag and a couple of characters in Shindi language India could cause a failure of Apple devices causing an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and even a Mac to ‘crash’, crash and need to be restarted.

Android Wallpaper of Death

First reported by leak expert Universe Ice, and then by other websites such as Android Authority or 9to5Google have carried out the experiment, Android has a problem similar to iOS, but instead of a message, with an image: there is aa photo of a landscape taken with the camera vertically to use it as a wallpaper on the mobile. But if you use that image from Wallpaper on an Android smartphone, nothing may happen or you may almost run out of phone. Because that picture it almost jumps the terminal and renders it useless.

Confirmed by dozens of users on the networks, an editor from the Android Authority put the image to the test first with the mobile he uses every day – badly done, never experiment with your personal smartphone – a Huawei Mate 20 Pro, and nothing happened. Then he used a Google Pixel 2 and prize: When using the wallpaper photo, the mobile phone was blocked instantly, in such a way that it could not be turned on. The user tried to restart it, but the screen was constantly turning off and on, preventing the security screen from being passed.

The image causing the failure (not the actual image, but a capture)

Then he tried accessing the Pixel 2 Safe Mode startup -pressing the volume down button while turning on the terminal-, and nothing either. After a short time, the terminal showed a message that the device could not start, and offered the option to try again or return the mobile to Factory Settings, which basically deletes everything on the smartphone and leaves it the same as when you take it out of the box.

A serious Android bug

This measure did take effect, and The Pixel 2 came to life, so the wallpaper does not jump on your mobile, but almost, forcing you to factory reset it. The failure in Android is such that according to a Twitter user also happens even emulating Android in the Android Studio emulator.

But what is behind an apparently normal image that causes this serious problem? It looks like, the failure is caused by the color profile of the image, which exceeds the limits of what Android can handle. Being overwhelmed, the operating system crashes, causing the crash.

At the moment Google has not officially ruled, but according to user complaints, although there is no exact list of mobile models, The problem affects terminals of the following brands:

– Google

– Samsung

– OnePlus

– Nokia

– Xiaomi