This virtual streamer with nearly 700,000 subscribers is actually a programmer in a $ 30,000 motion capture suit.

Her name is Miko and she is one of the most popular virtual streamers on Twitch. But behind it hides “The Technician”, the pseudonym of the programmer who gives life to the influencer who already has more than 680,000 followers. Unlike other virtual characters, Miko is not fully CGI generatedRather, it is based on a motion capture suit for about $ 30,000.

The programmer she was fired from the animation studio where she worked, despite having only been in Los Angeles for a few weeks. Her career was cut short, and the $ 2,000-a-month rental agreement left her stuck. His solution was to go for Twitch, create content, and invest in the equipment necessary to create Miko. In just a few months, his channel’s growth has been meteoric and he now employs a team of seven.

The rise of “virtual youtubers”

Miko represents one of the best known examples of the so-called Vtubers, those content creators who they do not show their real face but they are in front of the camera. The virtual representation allows them to carry out more movements and effects than would be normal and on the other hand, in some cases it helps them to maintain their privacy.

In the case of Miko, the programmer allows subscribers who make payments through Twitch Bits to decide how to interact with the streamer, allowing for example enlarge his head or directly “killing” the character.

Her stream really began to take off when she let her viewers interact with Miko. Viewers could use Bits, Twitch’s native currency, to directly influence Miko’s appearance and behavior. It turned out that viewers especially liked to (temporarily) kill Miko. Here’s a GIF of it: pic.twitter.com/CGjskzDf8a – Rex Woodbury (@rex_woodbury) April 30, 2021

In an interview with The Verge, the technique behind Miko explains the character: “He’s a failed video game character. Su dream is that you want to be in a triple A video game, but it’s so worn and flawed that it couldn’t. “

Unlike other Vtubers, in this case the face of the person behind is known. “I think I went from about 200 to about 10,000 viewers in a couple of weeks“Explains the programmer. A sudden change caused by a tweet that went viral where she was shown with her character and showed how she moved with her motion capture suit.

WANNA SEE SOME TECH? !! This is Miko being mocapped live by technician with facial tracking! pic.twitter.com/a3A5gLWANv – Miko (@thecodemiko) November 29, 2020

During the first weeks, at the end of last year, his income was about $ 300 a month and he owed thousands of dollars for the purchase of equipment. Fortunately for the creator, her income has grown enormously. “My income tripled the day I allowed the audience to kill me and when I allowed to be able to silence myself for 30 seconds“A series of actions that would be unthinkable with classic streamers, but with the addition of virtual streamers the possibilities of interaction can be expanded.

Via | Digital Native