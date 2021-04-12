This Viral Trick To Make Eggs Cooked In The Air Fryer Will Change Your Life | Life

Do you eat less cooked eggs than you would like because of the laziness of making them? If the answer is yes, then pay attention to this viral trick to prepare perfect hard-boiled eggs in the air fryer.

Eggs are loaded with nutrients and are very good for your health. They contain relatively few calories and are full of proteins, minerals, vitamins, healthy fats and various trace elements, so it is very important to include them in our diet.

It is an incredibly versatile food and can be cooked in many ways. Yes indeed, their nutritional profile may vary depending on how we cook themSo, if you want to opt for a preparation as low in calories as possible, having them cooked is the best option, since no fat is required for their preparation.

The problem with making boiled eggs is that the process of making is not exactly fast. You have to bring the water to a boil, wait for it to boil, and then count the minutes necessary to achieve the desired point of the yolk, more or less liquid. Therefore, if you are in a hurry, you are often lazy to prepare boiled eggs.

If you have an oil-free fryer, we have good news for you. In case you did not know, this appliance allows you to cook eggs to the point you want in a faster and easier way than the traditional one.

In Real Simple they have put to the test a viral trick to make eggs cooked in the air fryer that will change your life. If you want to put it into practice at home and achieve the best results, all you need is your diet fryer and a container with ice water.

To prepare eggs in the fryer without oil, select a temperature of 130 ºC and put the egg in the basket. Follow this table of times depending on the point you want to achieve:

9 minutes: clear curd and runny yolk. 11 minutes: creamy yolk. 13 minutes: slightly creamy yolk. 15 minutes: completely cooked yolk.

Once the time has elapsed to achieve the desired result, remove the egg from the fryer and put it in the ice water container to stop cooking. Then remove the shell as normal, tapping with the back of a spoon or using a little water if necessary.