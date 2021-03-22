This viral TikTok hack to organize your desktop is driving people crazy

Before organizing my desk a few days ago, I embarrassingly had over 100 files littering my screen. From screenshots and videos to a variety of folders and documents, my desktop unfortunately has a tendency to get incredibly cluttered and cluttered. And while some people may always keep their desk looking lean, other people, like me, simply need a better way to organize dozens of files without resorting to burying everything under a multitude of folders.

A solution that came to light recently via TikTok is so obvious that I’m a bit surprised I didn’t come across it sooner. The essence of this little macOS hack, which can also be done on Windows, is to create a custom image made up of six alternating frames with corresponding labels. Once you’ve created that image, you can simply make it your desktop background and organize your files accordingly. It is so simple… and so effective.

As you can see in the video below, the designer who came up with the idea, Kara Lee, created separate categories for screenshots, photos, and more. From there, dropping files and folders into their respective categories instantly organizes a mountain of clutter into a more usable layout.

The video moves quickly, but you should be able to get the gist below:

By the way, as a good practice, you should try not to keep too many files on your desktop to begin with, if only for organizational purposes. However, performance wise, there is not much to worry about. While keeping hundreds of files on your desk during the day could sometimes slow down your computer, that’s much less of a problem these days thanks to more sophisticated hardware and software.

Another way you can organize your macOS desktop is by using the Stacks feature. This automatically organizes files by their type, so that you can put all your spreadsheets and images on top of each other, like in little folders as illustrated below:



To take advantage of this feature, Apple highlights the following instructions:

Activate Stacks: Click on the desktop, then choose View> Use Stacks or press Control-Command-0. You can also Control-click on the desktop and then choose Use Stacks.

Browse files in a stack: swipe left or right on the stack with two fingers on the trackpad; use one finger on a Magic Mouse. You can open the top file in a stack by double clicking on it.

Open or close a stack: Click the stack. You can double-click on a file to open it.

Change the way stacks are grouped: Click on the desktop, choose View> Group Stacks By, and then choose an option, such as Added Date. Or press the Control key and click on the desktop, choose Group Stacks By, and then choose an option.

Change the look of stacks: Click on the desktop, choose View> Show View Options, and then change the options. Or press Control-click on the desktop, then choose Show View Options. You can enlarge the icons, change the spacing between the icons, move the icon labels to the side, or display more information (such as how many files are in a stack).

