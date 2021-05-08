This video shows you why you couldn’t drive a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR every day

Over the years, the automotive industry has brought us sheer wonders, four-wheeled gems that any staunch petrolhead would yearn for, such as the fireproof Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR. And we must go back to the end of the nineties to know the history of this brand new supercar that was a before and after in the history of Mercedes-Benz, a brand that had to comply with the requirements of the FIA.

As stipulated by law, it was necessary that the signature of the star gestate 25 units of the CLK GTR in order to homologate it and thus contest the races of the GT1. Its low production and its close relationship with the racing version, made the German supercar not only a wish of many, but also a true race car licensed to roll on public roads.

With this premise, it is obvious to consider that the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR is not the ideal car to face the monotony of day to day, although proof of this is this video that concerns us today. And the fact is that although the phrase of an image is worth a thousand words is like shooting myself in the foot, it fits perfectly in this case, showing that in the end the latent spirit of the GTR is that of a pure and simple race car, with all that that entails, of course.

In addition to having a control designed to open each door individually, the first real obstacle that the CLK GTR imposes on us is to access its interior. It will be necessary, regardless of our size, to carry out a miscellany of maneuvers to be able to enter the narrow cabin of the Teutonic supercar, and the same can be said to almost free ourselves from it. This is mainly due to its carbon monocoque, which sits a great step between the freedom of the exterior and its cabin.

It is true that, once accommodated as well as possible inside, we come across a fairly intuitive distribution of controls thanks, in part, to the decade in which the Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR was conceived. However, the second problem lies for those lucky ones who have been able to taste the German supercar in your gearbox. We are talking about a six-speed sequential transmission, or what is the same, a manual gearbox that is operated by means of paddles behind the wheel.

This configuration has caused many to feel a real headache to know if the car is in neutral, or on the contrary, has a gear engaged. Without a doubt, it is not the ideal situation if the most assiduous terrain to beat is going to be the city. Entering reverse gear is not easy either, since we must operate the lever positioned on the center console and make sure that it is fully raised. Although the dashboard does not reflect at any time if we have done it correctly, the parking sensor – yes, the CLK GTR has parking sensors – will turn on when it does, becoming the guardian angel of the transmission.

Last but not least, getting the cover removed from the superb V12 that resides in its guts is by no means easy. And it is that carrying out this task requires at least four people, making it clear that we would not like to see ourselves in the position of having to check the engine in the middle of the bustling city.

Be that as it may, The Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR has established itself as one of the most special supercars of all time. Its meaning, its reason for being, its 7.0-liter V12 or its nature as a racing car are some of the arguments of the CLK GTR to consider it equally an addition to the garage as long as the economy allows it, of course.

