In theory, by now we should all understand why washing our hands and maintaining good hygiene practices is important in our times. But a new demo never hurts, such as video from Japanese public television NHK.

NHK made a video with infectious disease experts from Kawasaki University School of Medicine. The goal was to organize a buffet meal for 10 people and see what happens to the bacteria and viruses that spread.

They put some fluorescent paint on the hand of an “infected” person to simulate a cough on their hand, and then left the participants at the buffet for the next 30 minutes.

NHK conducted an experiment to see how germs spread at a cruise buffet. They applied fluorescent paint to the hands of 1 person and then had a group of 10 people dine. In 30 min the paint had transferred to every individual and was on the faces of 3.

We’re sure everyone felt a little sick after the fluorescent lights came on to reveal the spread of that little paint property.

As you can see in the video above, the “infection” spread … everywhere. The painting spread to the hands of each of the participants, and three finished with the painting on their face.

The team found that the tongs, plates, and handle of the beverage pitcher were the main culprits in the spread. This simple demonstration shows how easily germs can spread through contact and contaminated surfaces.

NHK and the experts did a second experiment as well. This time, they were much more diligent about the hygiene practices used at the buffet. Plates were separated, tongs were frequently exchanged for clean ones, and participants were encouraged to clean their hands frequently.

In that version of the meal, none other than the originally contaminated person ended up with the fluorescent “infection”.

We should take note.