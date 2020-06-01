After the hack activist group Anonymous reappeared to denounce crimes carried out by the United States police and demand justice, other videos and presumably fake news have also emerged. Among them a video that is circulating on Twitter and Facebook in the one talking about the UFO videos posted by the Pentagon.

Although the group leaked new information from a pedophile ring that could involve Donald Trump and other public figures, it appears that its recent activity is more tied to the protests. For example in recent days they leaked a complete list of emails and passwords from different police departments.

However now the following video is out there on the internet:

“/>

The video is false, since Anonymous has not said anything in recent days about the UFO phenomenon, nor about area 51. It is noticeable leagues, since there is an evident cut towards the end of the video, in addition to that from that time is only a copy of the video published by the organization. The last words saying “Unfortunately we do not trust your corrupt organization to carry out justice” are a copy of the last of the original video. On the other hand, it is not difficult to fake one of his videos, since it only takes a program that distorts the voice, says whatever it is and edits it a little.

Be careful here, we do not say that the UFO videos are false, since the US Navy officially published them a few weeks ago, saying that they did not know their origin. What is false is that Anonymous has published the video talking about this topic..

In its video published in recent days, the hack activist organization spoke out against the injustices committed by the United States police force, and denounced that they did not believe in the corrupt government justice system, so they would take their own letters in the matter. Here you can see it in full:

“/>

