Saturday June 27, 2020

The Rosario coach appreciated the positive result that his club achieved, after beating Fulham 3-0. The ‘Loco’ was honest about the dynamics of the game, noting that the first half was very difficult for his team. « Pablo Hernández gave us options with his precise passes, » he explained.

This Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United took a tremendous step on his journey towards promotion to the Premier League. In local condition, the team led by Rosario achieved a 3-0 victory over Fulham that allowed them to regain the Championship lead, in addition to putting enough water in between against Fulham himself, third-ranked in the tournament.

After the game, Bielsa appeared in front of the media, detailing how difficult it was to defeat his rivals. “In the first half it was difficult for us to get the ball back in his midfield. The first half was better for them. The second half was better for us with two centrals in 2 vs 1, « explained the‘ Loco ’.

Along the same lines, Bielsa commented on the importance of Pablo Hernández’s entry at halftime, a Spanish midfielder who helped a lot to change the face of his team. Regarding this, Bielsa said that “Pablo gave us options with his precise passes. We had more substitutes and we thought 45 minutes would be fine for him. «

Finally, the coach hinted at the importance of this victory for Leeds’ claims, admitting that “this victory was necessary for us. We had it considered and it was very important to play the game. «