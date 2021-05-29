This very expensive copy of the McLaren Senna GTR is actually a McLaren 720S

DarwinPro, a preparer based in the United States, has presented a peculiar kit that turns the McLaren 720S into the McLaren Senna GTR, or at least a very similar variant on an aesthetic and aerodynamic level, although it is still a rather strange copy easily identifiable.

The McLaren Senna was a very expensive limited edition sports car with which the Woking firm not only intended to pay tribute to the late Brazilian champion, but create the world’s most effective on-track enrollable modelHence its strange design and peculiar aerodynamic configuration.

Although the company did not want to reveal it at first, this street sports car was the result of a canceled project that was destined to create a competition model, which in the end It served as the basis for creating a whole circuit beast capable of traveling on any road in the world. Although a track-specific variant was also released, the McLaren Senna GTR, which was slightly more powerful and considerably more radical at the frame and aerodynamic level.

In the rear area we can find an immense spoiler clearly inspired by the one mounted on the Senna GTR.

This model and all its variants were released in strict limited edition at a price somewhat higher than that of the regular production models in the McLaren catalog, so many users of the firm were left without the opportunity to enjoy one of these beasts baptized in homage to Ayrton Senna.

Replica

A possible solution for these customers is the new kit presented by DarwinPro, an American preparer that usually develops aerodynamic solutions for McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Ferrari or Mercedes models, among many other brands. This kit is not about customizing the model, but about turning the McLaren 720S into a replica as close as possible to the McLaren Senna GTR. Which for many may be a sacrilege because the 720S is a sports car valuable and remarkable enough to respect its original configuration.

The kit does not include mechanical changes but it does include numerous new elements on the front that are quite similar to the McLaren Senna, although in the lateral area we find the same body panels as the original model. The rear area is somewhat more controversial, because despite having a huge carbon spoiler practically copied from the Senna GTRThis has been mounted on the rear of the original sports car with practically no changes, so we even find the same optics. Depending on the perspective, more than one could confuse the models, but the truth is that this replica is not capable of deceiving the expert eye.

