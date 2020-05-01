Under the title “How to invest in times of pandemic”, yesterday we held the first digital meeting for El Español subscribers and from the comments received it seems that they liked it, so I am sure that there will be more in the future.

We talk about many things. First I exposed my vision of the market in general and Spanish in particular. We saw how to face him and above all and most importantly, what level of support would the signal give us to run away of the market due to the risk of falls.

Then we turn to question time on specific values, and that’s where a company that I wanted to have talked about hung up because I consider it is in a great moment at present. In fact, I already bought it last Monday As you can see in the portfolio of shares that I publish every morning.

Is about Sleep, in German Dürr Aktiengesellschaft. A holding company obviously based in Germany and providing equipment, systems and services primarily for the automotive and aeronautical industry.

It has five commercial divisions: painting and mounting systems; application technology; measurement and process systems, clean technology systems and wood processing systems.

And it is precisely the first, the segment of painting and assembly systems the most profitable for the company since it includes planning and construction of paint shops and assembly lines for the automotive industry, as well as the painting and the assembly of systems for the construction of airplanes.

A company without a doubt very well positioned facing the change that is coming upon us in the automotive world with the progressive migration of combustion engines to electric motors. However, despite this, it has not been immune to corrections from the end of February to mid-March due to the pandemic and is now in the process of recovering prices.

Evolution of Duerr's shares





Eduardo Bolinches

As you can see in the chart, Duerr’s share price is now in full fight to break the resistance of 22 euros, but after the significant rise achieved yesterday, which led him to make the first close above the average medium-term mobile from the beginning of the falls, it seems that it is necessary to wait for the next week.

Therefore, you have to be very attentive to this quote because seeing closings above 22 euros would be a great buy signal that would take him, with the permission of the other large long-term moving average that currently stands at 25.39 euros, to full recovery from falls since February.

The only thing that should be done is place a stop loss initially at 19.75 euros that we would manage as prices move in our favor.

